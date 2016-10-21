EKU soccer went on a rough streak after winning eight straight, going 2-2 over the last four conference road games. Allowing just one goal over the eight game streak, junior goalkeeper Anna Hall has surrendered seven goal over the last four games.

The four game stint started with Austin Peay, losing 1-0 on a goal in the final minutes of the match. The game was played statistically close, with Austin Peay outshooting EKU by one goal, 11-10 while the Colonels had only one more shot on goal, 5-4.

The Colonels followed up Austin Peay by traveling back to Kentucky to take on Murray State. The Colonels struggled bouncing back from the loss, as they fell to Murray 3-0.

The loss saw Anna Hall give up the most goals she has all year and the second straight game where the Colonels struggled scoring. The Colonels only attempted five shots while Murray put up 13. Sophomore defensive backs Kacy Eckley and Haley Kemper played all 90 minutes in the loss.

The Colonels regrouped after the two losses, however, winning their last two road games by defeating UT Martin and Southeast Missouri.

The UT Martin game saw the Colonels offense get back on track, putting up four goals and having 12 shots on goal. The Colonels won 4-2 despite a whopping 14 penalties to just five by UT Martin.

Junior Jordan Foster put in two goals during the game and senior forward Cassie Smith had her 19th career goal—an EKU record. Senior Mikayla Brillon added a penalty kick to give the Colonels their final goal.

The Colonles then traveled to SEMO to wrap up their road trip in what was a thrilling game. Despite being outshot 17 to eight, The Colonels managed to crawl into overtime to give themselves a shot.

In overtime, Jordan Foster put in the golden goal just six minutes into the period to give the Colonels the win. This gave Head Coach Nick Flohre his first overtime win as the Colonels’ head coach.

The Colonels currently sit third in the OVC with a 5-2 conference record. The Colonels have three remaining games, all at home, including a matchup with the second team in the OVC, SIUE, who has a 5-1-1 record. The win would give the Colonels the tie breaker should there be a tie.

The Colonels will kick off their home stretch on Friday, October 21 against Eastern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.