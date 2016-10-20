I am someone’s daughter and I am someone’s sister, but above all else I am a human being. I have an inherent value outside of my relationship to someone else. The problem with headlines that read, “Mother of Two Killed by Drunk Driver” is it progresses this idea that the only way to appeal to emotions is to identify a person’s value by their relationship to someone else or their role in society.

An argument that seems nothing more than an unsubstantiated reason to complain, can be backed up in more ways than one. American politics are a prime example. Presidential candidates, government officials and anyone directly in the public eye automatically become more appealing by being married and having children. Don’t mind the fact that behind the scenes, they could be a terrible spouse or parent, but as long as they appear to exemplify those good old-fashioned family values that we all love so much they are good to go.

So we move to the commitment factor. Some argue that a candidate who has been committed to their spouse for a long period of time shows they understand the value of commitment and will remain dedicated to the job. But again I pose the question, why is it that we only appreciate what is presented to us at face value?

Celebrities and politicians are not far from each other on the spectrum. Take Kim Kardashian for example, a woman who was mercilessly gagged and tied up in a bathroom while five men robbed her of over $10 million worth of jewelry. This incident subsequently created an almost immediate Internet response. Within minutes of the story hitting the media, Internet trolls and fair weather critics alike flooded the web with comments like, “They should have pulled the trigger,” and “We were this close to ridding the world of the Kardashians.”

To bar these sick and insensitive comments, people combated the critics by arguing that people should be considerate of the fact that she is a mother, a daughter and a wife. Here is my point. The only way for people to show sympathy was by using arguments about her roles in society. Kim Kardashian is a celebrity whose reputation is so tarnished that people have written her off as human being and labeled her as a “cancer to society.” I am not a fan of the Kardashians, and I do not agree with anything they stand for, however, they are still people and as a victim of a violent crime, I am sympathetic because I value the life of an individual.

Attaching someone’s value to their relation to someone else does not humanize them. It perpetuates the idea that our value is defined by relationships to other people rather than having value as an individual. It’s time we start focusing on “the someone,” rather than “the someone’s.”