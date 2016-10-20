Three EKU professors, who share a love of craft beers, have teamed up to open a new bar in Richmond called the Richmond Beer House, which is located just off the Bypass near Liquor Mart on South Porter Drive.

The bar is the brainchild of five people in total, three of whom teach at EKU. Darrin Wilson and Joe Gershtenson, assistant professors with the Department of Government and Economics and Michael Bradley, an assistant professor with Department of Parks and Recreation.

“All of us love craft beer,” Wilson said. “We wanted to bring our passion for craft beer to Richmond. But we also wanted to create a relaxing place where people can come in and enjoy conversation with other folks while they enjoy their craft beer.”

While Kentucky may be best known for its bourbon, Wilson said he hopes the Richmond Beer House will introduce folks to some of the craft beers that are made across the state. Wilson said the Beer House currently has 10 taps dedicated entirely to Kentucky breweries with beers crafted in Louisville, Lexington, western and northern Kentucky.

“We want people to get a better appreciation of what the state of Kentucky does beer-wise,” Wilson said. “We also want people to understand that while people might have palate for bourbon or for wine, people can also develop palates for craft beer.”

Wilson said he hopes people come in and perhaps step outside their comfort zone by trying some of the various unique brews the Beer House offers, and that they’ll walk away with a better appreciation of how beer is made and the different things you can do with beer.

Wilson said some of his personal favorites offered by Richmond Beer House include Braxton Storm, a cream ale brewed in Covington, the Louisville Lager, which is brewed at Goodwood Brewing in Louisville and the White Squirrel Kolsch, which is brewed in Bowling Green.

On top of their wide variety of craft beers and other alcoholic beverages, Richmond Beer House also offers a variety of table snacks to customers such as chips and guacamole.

The building the Richmond Beer House currently sits in was formerly a bar called Straight Shots, long before the group invested in it. Wilson said this attracted the group because they knew it would minimize their remodeling. The owners ordered new bar equipment and furniture, then added a fresh coat of paint to bring Richmond Beer House to life.

“Richmond’s got some really great bars in town, but I think what we provide that’s unique is a very wide selection of craft beers, not just from around Kentucky, but also from around the country,” Wilson said.

“We’re owner operated, so we bring our knowledge and our passion for craft beer to the establishment.”

Wilson added that he and the rest of the staff love talking beer, so if you’re not sure which selection might tickle your taste buds, feel free to ask for advice. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 4:30-10 p.m., Friday 4:30-11 p.m. and Saturday noon-11 p.m. The Beer House is closed on Sunday.