EKU nursing students are hosting a food drive until Nov. 16 to help children in need. Donations will be collected in the Rowlett and Dizney buildings.

All donations will go to help children in Clark County public schools. The donations are part of the schools’ backpack and food drive programs.

Items needed for donations are: canned goods (soups, beans, vegetables, tuna), popcorn, peanut butter, jelly, shelf stable milk products, box juices, jars of nuts, fruit cups, holiday items (canned cranberry, boxed stuffing, canned yams), oatmeal, pasta, rice, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, toothbrushes and towels. Aside from the list, any and all donations are accepted.

For more information contact Nathania Bush, nursing clinical instructor.