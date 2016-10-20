Within the next three years, all EKU students will be required to purchase a mandatory meal plan.

This semester the university required approved commuter freshmen to pick up a minimum $300 declining balance (flex) meal plan for the first time. Resident freshmen were automatically assigned the minimum residential 5 day all access meal plan, with an additional $300 in flex. However, the class of 2020 will be the first to be required to purchase a meal plan beyond their freshman year. Commuter students will also be required to purchase flex dollars as upperclassmen and resident upperclassmen will be required to maintain a minimum meal plan, Kristi Middleton, EKU’s spokeswoman, said.

By the academic year 2019-20, all EKU students taking at least nine credit hours will have some mandatory meal plan, Billy Martin, executive director of Student Life and Auxiliary Services, said.

Martin said the changes are set to go into effect according to the following sequence:

In 2017-18, mandatory meal plans will be required for both sophomores and freshmen.

In 2018-19, juniors must have a meal plan.

In 2019-20, seniors will also have a meal plan.

The changes to meal plan requirements are not retroactive and will not affect current upperclassmen, Middleton said.

Both Martin and Middleton said mandatory meal plans for residential freshmen are not a new development on campus.

“Mandatory meal plans, we believe, started when we outsourced food services 17 years ago,” Martin said.

Middleton identified a couple of reasons behind the expansion of mandatory meal plans to commuters and upperclassmen.

Feedback from students about the types of food and restaurants they want to be available is a major player, Middleton said. In order to secure the availability of the services students request, EKU must make concessions with food vendors.

“It’s very important to have participation in our dining plans to have outside dining services,” Middleton said.

Allowing the vendor to plan for a secured amount of participation from the mandatory meal plans “helps support the stream of revenue,” Middleton added.

While Middleton acknowledged recent changes in mandatory meal plan requirements are a result of contractual agreements with Aramark, the vendor for EKU dining services who is constructing the new dining hall, she said this only partially explains the changes.

Mandatory minimum meal plans are also part of EKU’s student success strategy. The idea is that mandatory meal plans increase the connections students make on campus when they share meals with other students on site.

“Research has shown that students with mandatory meal plans are more engaged in campus life and also have greater retention rates,” Middleton said.

Middleton also said the mandatory $300 declining balance works differently than traditional meal plans. Students can use it like a debit card balance to purchase meals for dollar amounts rather than as swipes. These dining dollars can be used at any of the food vendors on campus, including coffee shops and chain restaurants.

For resident freshmen, any unused dollars will be rolled over to the next year. This differs from the current rules for resident upperclassmen that opt to purchase a flex dollars. EKU’s ColonelOne card webpage says that upperclassmen’s unused declining balance dollars expire each year.

Commuters who do not need or wish to use the mandatory flex balance have the option to request a refund at the end of the year.

“If you don’t spend it by the end of the academic year, you can get a refund after May 15,” Middleton said.