If there’s one thing I love more than the atmosphere that comes with Halloween, it’s contemplating what I’m going to dress up as.

I used to be fine with regular store costumes, having been Scorpion and Sub Zero from the Mortal Kombat video games in consecutive years.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more adamant with creating my own costumes, whether through meticulous planning or throwing them together last minute and hoping for the best, like my Ben Drowned costume last year.

That being said, it takes me forever to decide what I want to be. Earlier this year I was torn between being either Batman or Deadpool since I’ve never gone as a superhero before. I even went as Samson from the Bible when I was 9, but that’s it.

Even with that mindset, I recently completed Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for the Playstation 3, and with how much I love the Metal Gear Solid franchise, now my mind is set on going as one of the villains of the series, Psycho Mantis.

Even with these headaches of indecisiveness, I still enjoy dressing up since it lets me be someone else. I love it when I get compliments on my costume, and I love seeing what other people come up with, be it a superhero, a zombie, killer psychopath, or even a killer clown. When people recognize who I am, that makes me feel good because that’s someone that has the same interests as me, and people love it when I can guess what they are.

Halloween is a wonderful time of year and I love every bit of it…even if I can’t make up my mind.