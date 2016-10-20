As Todd and Dupree halls are scheduled to be torn down fall 2017, EKU’s Greek life is scrambling to figure out where their new home will be—and whether that home will be on campus.

A Greek housing forum was called Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Powell building to address the issue. Several members of EKU’s housing staff were in attendance, including vice president of Student Affairs Billy Martin, dean of students April Barnes and director of Student Life and First Year Experience John Hearn. Several Greek organizations had a representative in attendance.

Martin opened with information on the current state of the Greek towers, as well as a short history of when the towers became Greek 13 years ago.

“Greeks wanted an opportunity to build a community,” Martin said. “You all wanted to be in the center of campus.”

Currently, there are only 53 Greeks living in Dupree even though the building has an occupancy of 257. Martin said this number is down from 97 in 2012.

A survey was sent out weeks prior to the forum to the Greek community concerning the housing situation, and Martin said seven fraternities didn’t reply.

According to the survey, the majority of fraternities want to live in off-campus housing not provided by EKU. Sororities, however, took a different tack, with 70 percent saying they wanted to remain on campus.

Martin noted Greek advisors have suggested it’s not that Greek life wants to be off-campus as much as it doesn’t want to live in the current housing available.

“It’s not that we wanted to live on campus, they just don’t want to live in that,” Martin said, quoting Greek advisors.

As for future on campus housing, Greek life has few options. First is New Hall B, which will be suite-styled and similarly priced to Grand Campus, Martin said.

“If you want something new, this is an option,” Martin said. “Greeks are getting a special opportunity.”

Other options include moving sororities to Palmer and fraternities to Keene, as both have multiple floors available. There is also the option of chapters sharing floors and chapter rooms.

“We want you all on campus,” Martin said. “Having you all on campus keeps it more open.”

Barnes said it’s important to have students involved in these conversations, and that the university loves student-led projects such as off-campus housing. EKU is generally open to anything Greek life chooses, but doesn’t have the money to help, Barnes said.

“When we first discussed this with advisors, it was originally an all or nothing process, and we realized that it’s the choices of each of the groups,” Barnes said.

Other issues, such as storage space and the check-in process, were also discussed. Martin explained the soon-to-be renovated Powell building is the target location for Greek storage.

Barnes said the visitation hours for the towers was changed to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. partly due to a lack of feedback last year, but conversation can open back up once a location is set.

“We want to move this forward to get the other conversations started,” Martin said. “The end of October is our deadline.”