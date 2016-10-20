Faculty are confused and angry over recent moves made by EKU administration, as is apparent from Faculty Senate’s budget committee meeting Friday, Oct. 8 in Keen Johnson.

One of the largest disputes discussed in the meeting concerned a Richmond Register article from Oct. 5, which claimed that a recent resolution on health care plans proposed by Faculty Senate was not based on comparable plans.

The resolution said premiums will rise exponentially—upwards of 600 percent. However, the Register article, using information provided by EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton, claimed that the resolution’s numbers were not based on comparable plans.

Faculty Senate Budget Committee Chair John Fitch, speaking on behalf of the committee, was outraged.

“To read in the paper that the university, or someone, is saying that our resolution that passed Senate was wrong? That our numbers were wrong? That’s unacceptable,” Fitch said. “That’s completely unacceptable. And that’s what we’re frustrated about.”

Middleton said the misconstruing of information was on the Register’s part, and she admitted to providing the information cited, but the university isn’t in the business of portraying a distressed faculty in the first place.

“Continuing to report on how disappointed we are with our choices for health care coverage does not help the image of the university in any way,” Middleton said.

University provost Janna Vice rebutted that faculty are no strangers to misinformation, either.

“The faculty are not beyond misrepresenting things as well,” Vice said. “And I can point to several instances, and I won’t go there.”

Vice president of finance and administration, Barry Poynter appeared to be unhappy with the conversation’s direction.

“This is so unproductive,” Poynter said. “I’m just astounded. We’re all in this together, we’re all trying to do the best we can for the university. There’s no intent to do anything harmful.”

Fitch stressed a that isn’t the point of faculty’s distaste.

“Whether this is productive or not is not my concern,” Fitch said. “My concern is the extent to which the university is misrepresenting, in the press, the effect that these changes have on its own faculty.”

The committee relayed that, no matter what administration calls the new coverages, premiums of the exact same coverage have risen between 103 and 577 percent. Fitch provided the example of a single faculty member plan, which features a $1,000 deductible, $25 copay and $3,000 maximum, that will rise 314 percent next year.

Much of the meeting was centered around the new health care coverages, with back-and-forth disagreement between the faculty and administration members throughout.

Overall, the committee stressed poor communication on the administration’s part, including the Register incident and providing information on the health care coverage changes in the first place.

“Faculty learned about these numbers on 9/11. Sunday afternoon,” Zek Eser, faculty member of the budget committee, said.

Vice replied that the information was actually sent out the Friday before, but Eser said it made no difference. The vote to change the plans was on Sept. 21.

After two hours and only halfway through the meeting’s agenda, no sort of major changes or resolutions had been made. But the committee got its point across.

“The whole thing was haphazard and mishandled, and I expect better,” Fitch said. “We expect better and we deserve better.”