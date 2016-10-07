The Colonels (6-9) had their home opener on Wednesday night against in-state OVC rival, Morehead State.

Starting out slowly, EKU saw themselves down 9-4 early within the first set. The deficit prompted coach Duncan to call a timeout, which proved to be a difference maker for the Colonels as EKU stormed back to win the set 27-25.

The team continued their success in the second set. Eastern dominated both sides of the ball, with outside hitter Celina Sanks and middle blockers Kaylin Johnson and Ciera Koons commanding the court. The set was never in doubt as EKU won 25-14.

With a 2-0 lead, the Colonels only needed to take the third set for their seventh win of the season. Despite the Eagles fighting to match Eastern 22-22 late in the set, the team squeaked out a victory, 25-23. The Colonels swept Morehead 3-0, for their sixth straight win against the Eagles.

Sanks, Koons and Johnson led the Colonels in their victory, combining for 31.5 points during the match.

“This game did wonders for our confidence” Sanks said. “The team was ready from the start and we finished really strong, and we’re really looking forward to Saturday’s match.”

EKU continued the home stretch with a match against a successful Austin Peay team Oct. 2. The much younger EKU group lost to Peay 3-1, ending the weekend with a 6-10 record (1-3 OVC).

Because the games were EKU’s first home matches of the season, Assistant Coach Lauren Snyder said the Colonels were extra motivated to get a win for the fans.

“We like to put on a show for our crowd and get people more involved in coming to our games,” Snyder said.