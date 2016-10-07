Eastern continued their successful season with a home match against state rival Morehead State University on Sept. 29. The lead was never in doubt as the Colonels shutout another opponent, this time for a score of 4-0. The win marks the club’s eighth straight win, a program record.

EKU senior Cassie Smith gave the Colonels their first goal at the 28 minute mark. Smith added another goal in the 52nd minute to give her the Colonels all-time goal record previously held by Nikki Donnelly from 2010-2013.

The Colonels would see two more goals before the final buzzer, one from freshman Kayla Childs at 70 minutes and another at 86 minutes from junior Emmi Carroll. The margin of victory marks the highest shutout for the Colonels since a 5-0 win over Jacksonville State in 2010.

The win also saw junior goalkeeper Anna Hall come within one shutout of tying the Colonels’ record of eight shutouts in a season. She survived an onslaught of last-chance shots in the final 10 minutes to keep her streak of five shutouts in a row alive.

The Colonel offense has seen an uptick in the last two games, as they have a total of seven goals, compared to just three goals in the previous three games. They have improved their defense, lessing the bad positions Hall was often put in during previous games.

Head Coach Nick Flohre credited the team’s success to their improvement during possessions and their plays off the ball.

“I think our movement off the ball is much better,” Flohre said. “We are finding passing angles and lanes that we weren’t before. We kind of got complacent being up three-nill, and thus they got control and that’s when they got a lot of those shots.”

As much success as they’ve had, Flohre said he is not ready to let the team get comfortable.

“When we’re playing well I think it gets tough to keep up with us, but we’re not there yet and we still have a lot of work to do,” Flohre said.

The Colonels have a week hiatus and will return Sunday, Oct. 9 in Clarksville, Tenn. to take on OVC competitor Austin Peay.

Flohre said intends to use that break to get players healthy and back on track. Opening touch is set for 8:00 p.m.