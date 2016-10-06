Some Telford Hall residents will have to move out of their rooms to Keene Hall before the Spring 2017 semester due to upcoming renovations to floors eight through ten.

This is the latest of EKU campus housing renovations since Case Hall was razed over the summer. Telford’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are being completely replaced, EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton said.

The new system will allow students to control the temperature of their room individually, as opposed to the current system which only allows the temperature to be controlled on a building wide scale, Middleton said.

The system replacement on the top three floors was completed over the summer, and work on floors eight, nine and ten will begin in January. The EKU Housing Department anticipates the renovations to be completed by Aug. 1, 2017.

Some residents of Telford Hall are not pleased with the inconvenience caused by the renovations.

“Where they plan to move us is cheaper than Telford, so I imagine we’ll get a refund of sorts,” said Mayson Rainwater, junior broadcasting and electronic media major and resident on the eighth floor of Telford.

“I’ve been trying to room with a friend of mine, but evidently, while they have enough room for the three floors in Telford [to be renovated], they don’t have enough room for two people who want to live together,” Rainwater said.

After renovations to Telford are completed in August 2017, Dupree and Todd Hall are scheduled to be razed during the Fall 2017 semester.

Housing accommodations for the 2017-18 academic year for students currently living in the Greek Towers have not yet been identified.