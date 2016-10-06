Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul paid a visit to Eastern Monday, Oct. 3 in Underground Powell as part of his campaign for reelection this fall. The town hall event, hosted by the EKU chapter of Students for Rand (SFR), featured a keynote from the senator, a brief Q&A session and plenty of Democrat bashing.

The event began with roaring applause once Paul entered the room, followed by a lengthy photo op line. The room was initially contained to half its occupancy, but was opened up in order to satisfy the need for nearly double the seating.

Wesley Morgan, candidate for the 81st state representative district, was introduced as an avid Paul supporter by Sebastian Torres, state coordinator for SFR and EKU Student Government Association (SGA) executive vice president.

“Rand Paul has really made a difference since he became a United States senator,” Morgan said. “I wish he became president, but that didn’t work out too well, but maybe in the future it will work out.”

Torres then introduced Paul, followed by a promotional video for the Paul campaign.

“Time and time again he has proven that he is devoted to the ideas of liberty, and he continues to be an advocate for those ideas,” Torres said of Paul.

Paul was greeted by another round of applause before he delved into his speech, beginning by discussing job creation and how it affects college students.

“If you look at where the money is better spent, and where the money needs to be to create jobs for you, I think the money’s gotta be here,” Paul said. “It’s gotta be in Richmond, it’s gotta be in Kentucky. But it can’t be sending more money to Washington that’s somehow going to create more jobs for you.”

It only took three minutes for the former Republican presidential candidate to throw stones at the left, calling out former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for his stance on corporations, and questioned how his plan for free school would work.

“It’s not like the corporations are the enemy, that we have to beat up on them. If you’re Uncle Bernie, going around the country saying how evil corporations are…,” Paul said, which was met with laughter from the crowd. “That’s not the only thing he’s confused on.”

Paul continued on the topic of money, noting how much the country spends overseas and what he considers wasted efforts. He brought up a reported $43 million gas station the US funded in Afghanistan as an example.

“First problem, they don’t have any cars in Afghanistan,” Paul said. “The few cars that they have—about 1 in 10,000 people have a car—runs on gas, like your cars.”

He used the example to start discussing Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“You got 20 people in Afghanistan running cars on natural gas at your expense,” Paul said. “Why? Because some idiot in the state department—Hillary—decided, basically, that the job of government is to go green around the world.”

The jab at Clinton was met with laughter and applause. He used it to segway into more Clinton attacks, saying she wasted money on useless embassy spending and blamed her outright for the 2012 Benghazi attack.

The event closed with a two-question Q&A session, and Paul spoke briefly to the Progress after. The senator said he offers a less-regulation and lower-taxes approach than his Democratic opponent, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray.

“I think lower taxes and less regulations creates jobs, and my opponent wants the opposite—more taxes and more regulations—and I think we’ll have less jobs,” Paul said.

Paul also said he believes his ideas connect better with college students and EKU, specifically.

“They [students] don’t yet have jobs, they don’t yet have money, and I think they’re more concerned with their personal liberty…,” Paul said. “The government shouldn’t be looking indiscriminately at the information on my phone, so I think personal liberty, or the right to be left alone, is important for college students.”