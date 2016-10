Noel Studio will host an Interactive Art Creation and Display Event with the EKU Counseling Center, today from 5 to 7 p.m. The EKU Counseling Center plans to use this event to raise mental health awareness and to help students break the stigma of mental health and illness. Students will create a piece of artwork showcasing what mental health means to them. Attendees will get Mad Mushroom pizza.

Caitlyn Rahschulte