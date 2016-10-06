By: Mary McGill and Kori Hinkley

The Faculty Senate used its voice this week to send a message to Eastern administrators, saying faculty want a more open and campus-wide discussion about budget priorities before the Senate weighs in on cuts to academic programs. Additionally, the Senate rebuked the faculty’s representative on the Board of Regents, Richard Day, proposing a vote of “no confidence” in his performance, although the vote ultimately failed by a narrow margin.

The move came during the Senate’s meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, when the Senate was scheduled to vote on whether some academic programs might be dropped by EKU to help reduce expenses in the face of state budget cuts. The Senate voted Monday instead to table its discussion on academic programs, saying it wouldn’t revisit the subject until EKU administrators openly discussed what they were doing in their part to cut expenses in non-academic areas.

The move to table the vote came on the heels of a similar gesture by the EKU Chairs Association, which passed a resolution earlier questioning the fairness of EKU’s budget reduction process and concluding that it’s “fatally flawed.”

“By dividing the university into two ‘houses’—the academic house and the non-academic house—the system employing twin budget reduction committees effectively eliminates meaningful discussion of priorities and values within the university,” the motion by the Chairs Association reads. “The system asks, ‘Which academic programs do we value least?’ but it does not ask the more fundamental question, ‘Which functions—academic and non-academic—do we value least?'”

As a result of the Senate’s measure to table its vote, the Senate next expects to discuss the matter in November.

“If you are not prepared to vote in November, then you won’t really have a vote,” said Janna Vice, university provost.

The Senate also took aim at recent changes to the university’s health benefits package. Senator Zek Eser, an associate professor of finance, introduced a resolution of “no confidence” in Day, saying he was “unwilling to represent the faculty.”

The resolution claimed that Day did not properly communicate to the Senate the proposed changes in health benefits, and many faculty said they felt as if they had no say in the matter. The resolution also said Day “identified more with administration.”

“We wanted him to represent us,” Eser said.

Members of the Senate were upset with Day because he voted to approve the Board of Regents cuts to the employee health benefits plan.

“We were told that we should be grateful that we even have a voice, as if we live in a county where a voice is actually a privilege instead of a constitutional right,” Eser said.

Day, however, said he expected there would be some backlash to his vote. In an email he sent to faculty last week, Day acknowledged that the health benefits changes would be painful for faculty and staff, adding that he sought to add a provision for those on the family plan to receive a $50 per month supplement to help pay for healthcare premiums.

“I understand the criticism and wish I could have done more,” Day said in his email. “But I did the best I could.”

The vote of no confidence, which requires a majority to be adopted, narrowly failed with 30 votes in favor, 18 opposed and 13 abstentions.