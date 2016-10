Crabbe Library will be hosting a Halloween costume showdown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 31.

Students are encouraged to come to the front desk of the library in costume, where they will have their picture taken and posted on the library’s Facebook page. The followers of the Facebook page will determine the winner. Prizes will be given to the winners of best faculty/staff individual costume, best student individual costume and group costume.

Adam Tompkins