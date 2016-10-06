September 21

A resident was found sitting on the grass around 8 p.m. outside of the Center for the Arts. She had blood shot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet while standing. The resident said she had taken Xanax earlier and the drugs were also found in her bra. She was taken to the hospital.

September 23

A resident reported he lost his wallet on his walk from the Ravine to Palmer Hall. He believes someone stole his wallet and was advised to cancel his debit cards and report to the social security office about his lost social security card.

September 25

A resident in Dupree reported his clothes were stolen from the fourth floor laundry room. He said he put his clothes in the dryer around 3 p.m. and when he returned at 7 p.m. his clothes were missing.

September 30

A resident reported his watch was stolen from his dorm room.

October 2

A resident reported someone pretending to be IRS was calling him repeatedly and trying to scam him.

A resident reported someone stole her bike near the Powell Building and the EKU Barnes and Noble Bookstore. The bike was stolen from a bike rack.