One out of every ten women who drop out of college do so because of an unexpected pregnancy, according to statistics from The National Campaign To Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy.

In fact, 61 percent of students who have children after enrollment do not return.

Fortunately for women who do become pregnant while at enrolled Eastern, there are several accommodations the university provides so women can balance motherhood and education.

The first step a pregnant woman needs to take to receive help from the university is to get confirmed test results from a doctor. In September of 2015, EKU teamed up with the Madison County Health Department to provide an on-campus women’s health clinic. The clinic provides pregnancy tests, along with other health services for women such as STD exams, contraceptives, breast exams, cancer screenings, HIV testing and pap smears.

The clinic is inside the Rowlett Building and appointments are available on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic accepts walk-in patients, but scheduled appointments are preferred.

“Last spring semester, we surveyed nearly 200 female students and asked them if they would utilize a women’s health clinic and asked them specifically what types of services they would like to see within this clinic,” said Todd Burgess, EKU Student Health Services office manager. “All of them said they would utilize the clinic in some capacity.”

Once a student confirms she’s pregnant, there are several campus resources that can assist her.

Brandon Williams, EEO Investigator for the EKU Office of Equity and Inclusion, said he often refers expecting mothers to the Counseling Center in the Whitlock Building for questions or concerns they may have with their pregnancy said

“It is important for students to go to the counseling office not just to talk about balancing school with now being pregnant, but what to expect in the months to come and other personal challenges they may be facing,” Williams said.

EKU protects expecting students with rights in the Title IX handbook and enforces certain rules to ensure that their education can continue. Title IX prevents any student from experiencing any discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender or maternal status at the university.

Under Title IX, the university is required to excuse absences related to pregnancy or sickness with documentation provided by a doctor. Faculty and staff are required to provide an accommodating and alternative plan for pregnant students if their absences coincide with classwork and lectures.

“We offer to email a student’s professors on their behalf if the student is too timid,” Williams said. “Our office works with the student to make a plan of accommodations during their pregnancy specifically to them.”

Professors are advised to integrate slideshows and homework online and offer make-up assignments to women who give birth during the semester to make it easier to balance coursework and finish the year.

Williams said women who are pregnant can request car tags to park in handicapped spots on campus. Tori Logan, a nursing major from Lexington, received a handicapped tag because she is expecting her first child in February.

“I just got one and parking is still horrible because the spots are always taken,” Logan said. “It’s definitely harder getting to classes, and the 90-plus degree weather doesn’t help. Being in nursing classes and standing all day makes it even harder.”

Women who wish to make accommodations for their pregnancy can call, email or come the Title IX office in the Whitlock Building to schedule a meeting, Williams said.

“We can discuss an individual plan for the student whether they call or walk in later that day. They just need to find our office and we are there to help,” Williams said. He added he’s already filed five accommodations just this semester.

Title IX requires that teachers allow extra bathroom trips for soon-to-be mothers. Also, moms are strictly prohibited from being excluded from any extracurricular activities or groups.

Mary Miller, junior, is a new mother who said extra bathroom passes were necessary during her pregnancy.

“Eastern did a really good job of taking care of all the needs that I had,” Miller said.

After a student delivers, EKU offers new mothers several breast feeding lounges across campus that are private, away from distractions and construction and are completely separate from other public restrooms. The lounges are located in the Crabbe Library, the Business and Technology Center and the Jones and Rowlett Buildings.

Additionally, the Child Care Assistance Program is an on-campus program that provides child care while parents continue to work, go to classes and participate in university programs. CCAP also provides subsidized child care and assists in locating other care services with background checks. Mothers are able to check their eligibility and apply for CCAP services on epc.eku.edu/child.