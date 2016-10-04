Registering to vote is easy. If you are someone that has no idea how to register, don’t fret. There are different ways to do so, but I believe the fastest way is online (which is what I did, because I didn’t have to leave my house).

For college students, this can be a little difficult. If you go to EKU and are from anywhere but Madison County, you cannot vote here. The county where your driver’s license is from is the county you are legally allowed to vote in. However, you can go to the Madison County courthouse and fill out a voter registration form there to be able to vote in Richmond.

Before registering, make sure you know your social security number and have your driver’s license or some form of Kentucky ID readily available, as you will be asked for this information.

Also, you should have an idea of what party you would like to register with. You can always choose Democrat or Republican, but keep in mind there are seven other options: Constitution, Reform, Independent, Libertarian, Socialist Workers, Green or other.

The process of registering does not take long. The steps are self-explanatory and easy to follow. Plus, it’s free.

Honestly, I have never paid much mind to politics on a local or even national scale. Elections are always something that just kind of happened around me (obviously), but have never been something I cared about. It took me 21 years to actually become a registered voter.

Although I do not know everything there is to know about politics or the government, or even registering to vote, I do know that whoever is chosen to be our next president will affect me in some way.

But I must say, the current election does stress me out a little. Not to downplay anyone else’s devotion to Hilary Clinton or Donald Trump, but these candidates are not what I expected for my first time voting, and did not quite intrigue me to register. But I am glad I did.

This is going to sound cliché, but coming to college really opened my eyes to the political realm of the United States. I realized that my voice and your voice matter. You may have the mindset that your voice does not count, but if everyone had that mindset, this country would never get anywhere. We should not forget the power of numbers and how quickly those numbers add up.