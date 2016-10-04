When people describe the upcoming election, it sometimes sounds more like a synopsis of a bad horror movie rather than a regular political process. From America’s general distrust in Hillary Clinton to the overall disdain for Donald Trump, we’re at a crossroads as a nation. Some blame divisiveness on hot-button issues for the split, others blame party loyalty. Either way, the American people are collateral damage in this political discord. Since the creation of this country, and especially in the past few years, the Democratic and Republican parties have become notorious for inaction.

Both parties tend to refuse to compromise with one another, resulting in very little being done. While it should be noted that there has been some improvement, laws aren’t being passed or even discussed at the rate they should be. The 2016 presidential election isn’t helping either, causing rifts within the parties themselves. Party loyalty has ruined us, whether we admit it or not. We’re so quick to write off any differing opinion as invalid, rather than weighing our options and deciding the best course of action for us as a society. It’d be one thing if we reserved our unproductive attitudes for tense Thanksgiving dinners or family reunions, but we as Americans allow our differences to poison our decision-making. We allow pride to prevent action, and that’s on us. Regardless of the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, America needs to work together.

Since neither party has all the right answers, it’s up to the American people to make the best decisions possible when selecting our lawmakers. By the time November 8 rolls around, we’re going to be stuck who we’re stuck with, and it’s up to us to hold accountable whoever we put in charge. Be it Clinton or Trump, backing the president and their respective decisions made in the best interests of the country is imperative. For better or worse, we’re committed for the next four years.