This week, the two presidential candidates from either party, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, had their first debate against each other.

The debate went precisely as expected. Clinton was prepared, dishing out data and rhetoric left and right. And then with Trump… also saying many words. In fact, Clinton did so well that there’s a conspiracy theory circulating that she had a hidden device feeding her information.

Before this week’s debate, The New Yorker published a satirical article titled “Trump Warns That Clinton Will Rig Debate By Using Facts.” I thought it was really funny, until it became a reality.

Chuck Todd, a moderator for NBC’s Meet the Press, said that Trump had a “lack of preparation,” while “Clinton seemed over-prepared at times.”

Personally, I just don’t understand how someone can be over-prepared for the first major presidential debate. In the face of nothing else to be mad about or no other points to attack Clinton on, her opposition was forced to attack her for being too good.

There’s no question in my mind that Clinton won this debate. I feel like even the most die-hard Trump supporters should at least be able to recognize that, in this instance, she excelled and Trump flopped.

My largest issue with these attacks on Clinton is they seem, more than ever, unjustified. Clinton gave her greatest performance this political season, and even an excellent debate like that isn’t enough to reduce any of the criticism unjustly directed at her.

At this point, it seems almost necessary to ask, is there anything Clinton can do? Is hatred for her rooted so deeply that even her wealth of experience and her ability to repetitively surpass the least qualified presidential candidate in history not enough to make people even temporarily second-guess their blind support for an increasingly aggressive and ignorant rotten sweet potato?

Of course, the ever-prepared Hillary got the last laugh.

“I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate,” she said. “And yes, I did. And you know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president.”