A fence enclosed hillside of rock and soil is all that remains on the corner of Summit Street and University Drive, near Telford Hall.

Eleven single resident homes owned by EKU once stood at this site, where various faculty and staff members lived prior to the demolition. EKU Director of Capital Construction and Project Administration (CCPA) Paul Gannoe said the residents have since been relocated, either moving into their own homes or renting elsewhere.

The university chose to demolish the structures because most were in poor repair and were not worth remodeling, Gannoe said. He said the houses were built in the 1960’s or 70’s–roughly the same era of the other houses still standing in the area.

What’s next for the Summit Street site? EKU’s master plan is essentially undefined, saying only that the area will eventually be repurposed into something else.

“We don’t know what that will be,” Gannoe said.

The university has revealed that the site’s future is proposed to follow a series of phases, the first of which is to be a new parking area. However, Gannoe said the number of spaces the lot would provide and the lot’s parking zone designation have not been determined.

Eventually, the site will serve a purpose other than parking, but Gannoe estimated it could remain a parking area for up to five years.

“It may stay parking because, as I’m sure you’re acutely aware, we have a need for parking,” Gannoe said.

For now, the university’s immediate plans are to level the area and fill it with top soil, seed and straw to prevent erosion. This is expected to occur over the next several months.

EKU is currently working with a civil engineer to design an underground detention area for storm water runoff at the site, Gannoe said, which is intended to solve an existing problem of storm water rapidly running downhill and overflowing storm drains during heavy rain. CCPA plans to construct the detention area from the basement of one of the demolished homes.

“The rough plan is to run pipes and fill the basement with rock,” Gannoe said. “Actually, it’s a guy who works in our shop [who] came up with the idea.”

Ron Snider, an EKU employee in the CCPA shop, suggested repurposing the old basement into a rain water detention area.

As final plans for the detention area likely won’t be completed before winter, Gannoe said the detention area is expected to be constructed in Spring 2017, followed by a parking area shortly after.