Missy Jenkins Smith, author of the memoir “I Choose to Be Happy: A School Shooting Survivor’s Story of Triumph over Tragedy,” will be coming to speak Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Whitlock building’s O’Donnell Hall.

On Dec. 1, 1997, Smith was one of eight students at Heath High School in Paducah who was shot by a fellow student. Three girls were killed, and Smith was paralyzed from the waist down. Harboring no malice, Smith forgave her attacker and took control of her life, getting a degree in social work from Murray State University, becoming a counselor for troubled youth and raising a family. Smith’s speeches preach the values of forgiveness, recovery, healing and anti-violence.

ABC News has said Smith “breaks your heart, puts it back together again and makes you a believer – in forgiveness, faith and how the strength of one girl can change the world.”

Smith has gained many accolades through her life, being named “Kentuckian of the Year” and featured on television shows such as Dateline, Good Morning America, Oprah and being Al Gore’s guest at the 2000 Democratic National Convention.