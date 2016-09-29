September 18

At about 12:05 a.m., a resident called the police to report she had been sexually assaulted in her room. The resident said the suspect and her had been having consensual sex until this night.

September 20

A student reported criminal mischief near the Burke Wellness Center. The student said someone had bent the top corner of his locker in an attempt to gain entry to the locker. There were no valuables in the locker, and the student said he was not the first person this happened to. Police have not heard any reports of similar activity.

An Aramark employee reported an unknown person had entered the women’s locker room around 3:25 p.m. and stole her wallet. A co-worker also reported her padlock was stolen at the same time. Nothing else was stolen.

A resident reported his gold chain was stolen at the intramural field. He said he handed it to his girlfriend, who laid it down on the bench where it was stolen. He added that the chain has sentimental value to him and doesn’t know who stole it.

September 21

A resident of Grand Campus reported a co-worker was harassing her. The harassments were via text message after the resident gave him her number. EKU Police advised the resident to report the co-worker if he came near her.