Kentucky Senator Rand Paul may have had his presidential run cut short in a crowded republican field earlier this year, but his campaign for senate reelection is still churning, and his next stop is Eastern.

Students for Rand, a student-based organization dedicated to supporting and promoting Paul, will host a town hall for the senator Monday, October 3 at 4 p.m. in Powell Underground. The event will have Paul discussing issues he sees as important to Kentuckians, as well as a Q&A segment.

Sebastian Torres, EKU student and state director for Students for Rand, said EKU is an ideal location for such an event.

“Why not come to such a young demographic that’s gonna be so involved over the next few years?” Torres said.

Students for Rand announced the event after long-vying for Paul to visit state campuses. Torres said the goal was achieved, with the first location being EKU.

“We have a solid group here at Eastern,” Torres said. “We could absolutely host a senator.”

Torres said Paul supporters’ demographic includes rural eastern Kentucky communities, coal miners and generally anyone who wants limited government.

“Senator Paul has a message of limited government that gets out of your business and allows you to live your life the way that you want to, all the while giving you the tools to be successful in the economy,” Torres said.

Other than his position in Students for Rand, Torres also serves as EKU Student Government Association’s (SGA) executive vice president. He rose to his campaign position by helping kick start Students for Rand when it was originally intended to support the senator in his presidential campaign.

During Paul’s presidential campaign, Torres spent time campaigning for the senator in Iowa, and also attended last December’s Republican Presidential Debate in Las Vegas. When Paul’s hopes fell through, Torres said both the senator and Students for Rand shifted their sole focus to Kentucky and being reelected to senate.

“The day after the presidential campaign ended for him, he didn’t stick it out like Kasich or Cruz or any of the candidates who drew out,” Torres said. “He said, ‘I’m headed back to Kentucky.’”

The town hall is free and open to the public, and Torres said Paul will discuss education, economy and foreign policy, and the Q&A will be a significant portion of the event. Torres suggested getting there early, as Paul may be available for photos and the event will have limited seating. Visit Student for Rand’s Facebook page or contact Torres at storres@randpaul2016.com for more information

Torres has an obvious bias for Paul, but said getting politicians involved on campuses is important for future generations of voters.

“I think that every single student needs to be involved with politics,” Torres said. “I always have this philosophy that you may not be interested in politics, but politics is interested in you.”