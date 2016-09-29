Eastern’s Student Government Association (SGA) had the registered student organizations (RSO) appropriations meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Powell Underground. Twice a year, the student senate is tasked with awarding funds to RSOs on campus in the fall and spring semesters.

Tuesday’s meeting began with an executive session that would determine whether or not a variety of clubs would be allowed to receive funds at all due to the fact they hadn’t been registered appropriately with student life. The executive meeting of student senators concluded the RSOs could receive their funding so long as the groups register correctly by Friday with student life.

As each organization was called, a representative had the opportunity to plead their case in a 30 second pitch before the senate. Student senators then decide whether or not the amount of money they’re asking for is possible based on the reason they’re requesting the funds.

Clubs receiving the most money were the Pre-Veterinary Club and the Criminal Justice Student Association. The Pre-Veterinary Club said they plan on using their $2,056.22 to help fund a trip to the University of Auburn for pre-vet students. The Criminal Justice Student Association received $2502.35 and said they plan on using their funds to help pay for a trip to a conference in New Orleans.

Aside from trips, clubs asked for funds for a variety of things, ranging from targets for the Archery Club to new practice jerseys for men’s Rugby.

“So, obviously we want to support every group here,” said Sebastian Torres, SGA executive vice president. “If we had an unlimited amount of money, we would give them everything they ever wanted. But a big part of it is we want to set them up for success by covering things that they can’t and giving them the tools to go ahead and build themselves.”

Torres said a number of factors determine how much money is distributed to each group, including whether or not this is the first time they’ve applied for funds and how often the group applies for funds, as well as if those funds are used appropriately and for what the RSO is requesting the funds for.

Organizations wishing to take part in the appropriations meeting and be considered for funding had to apply ahead of time. According to SGA’s website, applications were made available several weeks before each funding session. Afterward, mandatory informational meetings occur prior to the main appropriations meeting, where the money is actually distributed.

A wide range of student organizations attend the appropriation meetings, which is a sign of just how important this funding can be to RSOs. On top of the organizational funding distributed at the appropriations meeting, SGA also oversees a variety of other funding options for RSOs.

Aramark Dining Services provides the Student Senate with a sum of money so student organizations can purchase Aramark food products for catering. The student senate also oversees funding from the Diversity Grant Fund, a sum of money made available to student organizations for the promotion of diversity and multiculturalism.

These funds — as well as money from the Information Technology Grant, revenue generated by the student technology fee — are administered throughout the year, and applications are available in the SGA office in Powell 132.