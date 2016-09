The library is hosting a Long Night Against Procrastination 9 p.m. to 1 a.m Tuesday, October 4 in the Crabbe Library.

Long Night Against Procrastination is an event during which all library services will be available until 1 a.m. These services include research help from the librarians and written help from the consultants at the Noel Studio.

The library will also provide snacks and coffee throughout the night. Students are welcome to drop in any time they can.

Darby Campbell