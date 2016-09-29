World famous stand-up comedian Lewis Black is coming to the EKU Center for the Arts October 6 to perform The Emperor’s New Clothes: The Naked Truth Tour.

Black is famous for his ranting style of skewering anything and everything that bugs him, ranging from social media and politics to pop culture.

There will also be a chance to have dinner before the show for those who register before September 30. The cost for registration is $25 per person, and the menu includes dishes such as tossed mixed greens salad, chicken Henry Clay and French silk pie. Coffee, iced tea and water will be provided, as well as a cash bar.

Tickets are now available for purchase, ranging from $35 to $69.

Adam Tompkins