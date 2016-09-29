If you’re a broke college student struggling to pay for necessities like food, you may be in luck; Eastern has an on-campus food pantry for students who have a hard time affording meals.

Colonel’s Cupboard puts together grocery boxes, which include a week’s worth of nutritionally-balanced foods, and gives them to students at no cost. The boxes include such foods as vegetables, fruit, pasta, peanut butter, water bottles, pudding, crackers, granola bars and more.

“Even if students can barely afford their meals and need to use that money for other things like textbooks, we can still help out,” said Cody Whittington, Colonel’s Cupboard’s volunteer in Service to America and community client specialist.

Colonel’s Cupboard serves all students, so long as they’re in school at least part-time. Students who want to receive a grocery box can fill out a client intake form on OrgSync or visit room 212 in the Commonwealth Building to register. Students can schedule a time to pick up their boxes during distribution hours or send an email to Cody Whittington to have the box delivered to their residence hall.

Food distribution hours:

Monday: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday: 2-4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3-5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The food pantry is a fully donation-ran organization and receives help from a wide range of campus resources. Student organizations, sororities and fraternities, residence hall programs, students and faculty all help the pantry, leading donation drives or otherwise contributing to the cause.

The Colonel’s Cupboard is always accepting donations, Whittington said, and has several items that it continually runs low on, such as peanut butter and pasta sauce.

“The best way students can help is encouraging friends to reach out if they need help,” Whittington said.

For more information, contact Cody Whittington at cody.whittington@eku.edu, or visit the Colonel’s Cupboard website under the community service section at eku.edu.