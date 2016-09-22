Sept. 16

A staff member reported a trailer missing from the Fitness and Wellness Center.

A resident reported his license plate was damaged in the Alumni Coliseum lot.

An individual reported the left rear window on his vehicle was broken on University Drive.

Sept. 17

A student reported her oboe missing from the Foster Music Building and was replaced by a lesser quality oboe.

Sept. 18

A resident was cited for marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in Keene Hall after an officer responded to the odor of marijuana.