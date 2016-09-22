Want to know how Latinos may view the upcoming presidential election? That is the subject of the Chautauqua lecture this week, where award-winning news anchor and reporter Maria Hinojosa will discuss the Latino perspective on this year’s political race.

“With 25 years of experience reporting on cultural issue in the United States, Maria Hinojosa is ideally situated to give us insight into the Latino perspective in the upcoming election,” said Chautauqua Coordinator Erik Liddell.“I imagine she will talk broadly about Latino issues across the country in addition to providing her own personal vision.”

Liddell also encouraged those interested to look up Latino USA and America By The Numbers for more information about Hinojosa’s work.

Hinojosa is the host of Latino USA, one of the first public radio programs devoted to the Latino community, and she helped launch it in 1992. In addition to hosting Latino USA, Hinojosa hosted her own show on PBS, “Maria Hinojosa: On-on-One,” for five years. Hinojosa has won four Emmy awards, one of which was for her coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She was also named among the top 25 Latinos in Contemporary American Culture by the Huffington Post.

There will be a Meet-and-Greet in Crabbe Library 201 from 5-5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, followed by a dinner in the Faculty Dining Room at Powell from 6-7:15 p.m. The lecture will be after, from 7:30-9:00 p.m. in O’Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building.