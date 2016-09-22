Eastern’s Chautauqua Lecture Series hosted a special lecture, “Celebrating 400 years of Cervantes and Shakespeare,” Sept. 15 in O’Donnell Hall.

The event featured Manuel Cortes-Castañeda and Ezra Engling, professors in the languages, cultures and humanities department, and Kevin Rahimazadeh, professor in the English department.

The three professors individually went on stage to show the audience how, from a literary standpoint, Cervantes and Shakespeare are similar in some aspects and different in others.

The evening started out with Cortes-Castañeda who discussed not only Cervantes, but the importance of the Spanish language. Cortes-Castañeda spent his time lecturing in Spanish and translating it into English after finishing a thought. He talked about Spanish speakers during the time after Cervantes’ death, and that the best spoken Spanish is spoken by those in Spain.

Cortes-Castaneda went on to discuss Don Quixote, one of the more famous works of Cervantes. He said the work is not widely read because even when translated from old Spanish it is considered an intelligent man’s literature.

Ezra Engling shifted the discussion from the Spanish language and Cervantes to a direct comparison of Cervantes and Shakespeare. He started by addressing the misconception that Cervantes and Shakespeare died on the same day.

“By quirk of fate, history records the pair as dying on the same day, April 23, 1616,” Engling said. He explained that because the English used the Gregorian calendar until 1752 instead of the Julian calendar like Spain did, Shakespeare actually died 10 days after Cervantes.

“Thus, the story that Cervantes and Shakespeare died on the same day is false,” Engling said.

Engling said Cervantes and Shakespeare were considered fraternal twins in a way, but not in how their writing careers played out in the end. Where Shakespeare’s play Hamlet was and is still widely read and acted out, Cervantes’ Don Quixote is the opposite.

“We can’t overlook the big difference in between these two men,” Engling said.

Rahimzadeh began his portion by reading part of a play that was interrupted by a cell phone ringing, and he called out the name of the person on the phone.

“I’m trying to do my thing,” said Rahimzadeh.

It turned out to be a staged performance, an example of how all of Shakespeare’s plays start out in order and well balanced, but go on to be interrupted by strife and discord.

Rahimzadeh also discussed ceremonies and their roles Shakespeare’s plays, such as how his play about King Richard the Second started with a big and elaborate ceremony that marked the order before the chaos that would last for the rest of the play. He also talked about the “Romeo and Juliet,” and how the major order is defined by Romeo’s inner disorder.