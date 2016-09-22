The Office of Sustainability is hosting the #EKULocal Festival Thursday Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Festival is meant to showcase local, sustainable goods and services available on campus. The Festival will feature the Madison County Farmers Market, guest speakers, and live music by Idylwild, Brother Smith and Up for the Adventure.

Students and employees are encouraged to register to sell handmade crafts and food.

The Festival will be at the Model Lab School baseball field.

For more information visit: http://sustainability.eku.edu/events

Darby Campbell