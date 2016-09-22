Does EKU have a parking problem?

Students who commute to campus say they have to leave hours before classes if they’re to find a decent parking spot. Even students living in residence halls say they don’t leave campus because they are afraid to lose their space. The university, however, says the issue is overblown, pointing out that several lots frequently have rows of empty spots.

So who’s right? Consider the numbers.

As of June 15, EKU has issued a total of 12,530 parking permits and special EKU license plates for commuters, employees, freshmen and residents. That number doesn’t include the small number of specialty tags, such as those for handicapped permits, residence hall coordinator permits and service permits.

The total number of parking spaces? As of September 15, there is a total of 7,732 parking spaces.

Here’s the breakdown:

Commuter – 5,613 permits, 1,657 parking spaces (1,328 shared spaces)

Employee –3,378 permits, 1,603 parking spaces (934 shared spaces)

Residential – 2,094 permits, 1,612 parking spaces (1,829 shared spaces)

Freshmen – 1,445 permits, 1,466 shared parking spaces

General – 460 parking spaces

The parking lots come in three zones:

Single zone lots are reserved for one type of permit. They include lots for employees, residents, commuters and those for general passes.

Dual zone lots are shared between two different permits. There are dual zoned lots for residents and employees, freshmen and residents, and commuters and employees.

Triple zone lots are shared among three different permit holders. There are triple zone lots shared among commuters, residents and freshmen.

Many of the lots have restrictions. For example, commuters can park in the combined commuter/employee lots only between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. the following day. In contrast, general lots are open to any drivers, provided they have an EKU parking permit or a registered EKU license plate.

If there’s a group with the greatest discrepancy between the number of permits issued and spaces available, the commuters would appear to have the greatest difficulty finding an available parking spot. Some 5,613 permits issued for just 1,657 parking spaces.

But this is one of those instances where the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Commuters, despite having the largest numbers, spend the least amount of time on campus, said Lora Snider, who serves as chair of EKU’s parking advisory council, which oversees parking lot designations. For instance, some commuters are on campus strictly for night classes, while others make the drive to campus only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Snider said. So, while they may have fewer spots in relation to the number of permits, that’s because fewer spots are necessary to accommodate them, Snider said.

Residents, however, are a different story.

“Residential students are easier to plan for,” Snider said.

When students living on campus register for a permit, EKU Parking and Transportation Services know and account for when those students will be on campus.

When it comes to deciding which lots are reserved for specific permits, the Parking Advisory Committee—composed of faculty, staff and students recommended by the Student Government Association—examines a variety of facts and figures; everything from housing numbers, to permits sold, to handicapped-accessibility. More recently, the committee has likewise had to contend with construction projects and how these projects have impacted various lots on campus, Snider said.

This semester also marked the first time EKU has included designated lots for freshmen. Although EKU initially reserved two lots—Vickers and Ashland—for freshmen living on campus, those lots were re-designated in mid-September as dual or triple lots, sharing spaces with commuters and employees. This was in part due to the pedway accident, which compounded the need to share lots among various permit holders, parking officials said.

University officials also said EKU is taking steps to add more parking on campus in the near future by adding new parking lots and a parking garage.

The houses alongside Summit Street were recently demolished with the intent of building a new lot at the site, temporary employee lots were paved behind the Rice House and a new lot near Brockton Apartments is currently under construction. Also, the university’s first parking garage is currently under construction and scheduled for completion by July 2017 said Paul Gannoe, interim associate vice president of facilities services and capital planning.

The garage is being built on the site of the New Science Building parking lot because it’s centrally located and hence convenient for students, Gannoe said. The three-story parking garage will have four levels, with the first at ground level.

“The garage will fit about 350 cars, but it depends on how we end up striping it,” Gannoe said. “We may stripe some of them different.”

The garage is part of the larger P3 construction project, which is the Public Private Partnership that also includes the New Martin Hall and New Hall B. Gannoe said there is no state funding for the garage project, but if EKU is able to secure state funding in the future, the university could build additional lots.

Aside from construction, Parking and Transportation Services have been going to lengths to promote the Big E Transit Services. The transit services go to various bus stops located at every parking lot, including those on the south side of campus.

Parking Services Coordinator Janet Tronc said some areas around campus aren’t suitable for parking lots because the ground is swampy and unstable. If a parking lot were built on those areas it could cause a sinkhole, Tronc said, and many students don’t realize this when looking at the vacant areas on the university parking map.

The Lancaster Lot used to be a commuter lot, but Tronc said there were a lot of accidents that occurred there because of high number of vehicles entering and exiting the area. That’s why the lot is now turned a residential lot, as residents don’t come and go as frequently as commuters.

Tronc said many of the changes have occurred because the university cares about student safety.