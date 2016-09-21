Eastern’s Board of Regents on Wednesday, Sept. 21, voted at a special meeting to eliminate the university’s high option in its health insurance plan in an effort to cut university expenses. The move, which was met by criticisms from faculty and staff in the audience, was estimated to save EKU about $1.4 million.

The special meeting was hosted on the EKU Center for the Arts stage with about 100 people in the audience. More than 20 members of the audience were custodial and grounds staff.

Chair Craig Turner opened by reading an excerpt from a recent Paducah Sun article that cited Kentucky as having the worst pension in the country.

“The pain is coming in education and elsewhere,” Turner said. “Our goal here is to make sure Eastern stays financially solid.”

Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Barry Poynter discussed proposed changes to EKU’s healthcare plan, which he said would cut costs by $2.2 million, with an overall savings of $1.4 million to the university. The plan included eliminating the university’s high plan health insurance coverage altogether, while changing nothing in the economy and standard plans.

Richard Carr, senior vice president of employee benefits at Assured Partners Insurance brokerage firm, followed and went into further explanation as to EKU’s stance in health care compared to other state universities. When asked how much employees pay versus the university pays in health care plans, Carr said it was about 86 percent university and 14 percent employees, which he said was above average for the state.

Carr said savings for the university come from cutting the high plan, and savings for employees come in the form of deductibles.

“Cost per employee for high plan was $1,400 a month,” Carr said. “You see a lot of groups getting rid of the high plan because nobody can afford those anymore.”

After the presentations, the board opened the floor to public comment.

“Faculty appreciate to hear about these changes, but we question where we give input in an equal partnership,” said Shirley O’Brien, chair of Faculty Senate.

Finance professor Zek Eser suggested giving the money that administration is deciding what to do with to the people who it affects.

“Give us our plan. Let us do what we want with it,” Eser said.

Justice studies professor Peter Kraska said the university could see its health care system crumble in the next four years.

“This is a much bigger issue than ‘we need to fix our budget and we’re going to do it on the backs of you,” Kraska said.

Management professor Mike Roberson said none of the university’s risk management specialists were consulted about the plan.

“Shouldn’t we tap every bit of talent we have here?” Roberson said.

Accounting professor Mary Beth Healy said employees were not given enough time to weigh in on the decision. She said by taking away the high plan, there is a disincentive for families to stay with EKU.

“How as a board could you have approved this? Do you care about us?” Healy said.

After a 15-minute recess, the board voted to accept the change to the health care plan.

Reporter Mary McGill also contributed to this story.