The Noel Studio for Academic Creativity is hosting an open house Monday, September 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Noel Studio is located on the main floor of the library.

The open house will be a drop-in event where students can become familiar with the space through activities and games in different areas of the Noel Studio.

Consultants will be available to answer questions about the Studio and the services offered there.

The open house also marks the Noel Studio’s 6th birthday, and yes, there will be cake.

Darby Campbell