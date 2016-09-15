Heads of some 21 programs at Eastern came before the Faculty Senate on Tuesday to plead their case for why their degrees shouldn’t be among those cut by the university.

During the meeting, each program was given 15 minutes to present concerns and offer suggestions on how they could shore up their student numbers in the near future. The programs that came before the Faculty Senate included:

• religion and applied ethics

• comparative humanities

• French

• geography

• horticulture

• journalism

• social intelligence and leadership

• technical writing

• theatre

Many of the program representatives argued that their degree was integral to other larger programs. For instance, horticulture helped round out course offerings in the Department of Agricultural, and Geography serves as a staple in the science component of the General Education requirements.

Others, such as technical writing and social intelligence and leadership, asked simply for more time bolster their recruitment efforts and better demonstrate how their courses would prove valuable to students.

And a few programs said they’re relatively new and haven’t had time yet to recruit or graduate students. For instance, the minor in applied ethics was introduced just a few years ago.

The programs are among those that face the most immediate threat of being discontinued at EKU—part of a larger move by EKU administrators to cut costs by reducing the overall number of university programs and hence reduce personnel costs.

The academic budget review subcommittee initially looked at 47 academic programs that had fewer than 10 graduates per year, based on a three year average. In addition to the number of graduates, the subcommittee also looked at nearly a dozen other factors, including courses offered, general education and honors program participation and qualitative and quantitative data provided by department chairs. Of the programs reviewed, 21 were recommended to be cut, 17 were recommended for probation (at risk of being cut in the future) and another seven were put on a “watch list.”

Campus wide program reviews began in the spring after Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced budget cuts to higher education in January. EKU must cut $7.4 million out of its budget for 2017-18.

Department chairs also are scheduled to defend their programs in another forum, before the Council on Academic Affairs, later today in the Jaggers Room of the Powell Building, where CAA will vote on and make recommendations regarding the suspensions. Faculty Senate will consider the suspensions at a second reading during its October 3 meeting, and vote whether to approve the recommendations. EKU President Michael Benson has until October 14 to make program recommendations and the Board of Regents is scheduled to vote on final program cuts during in December.