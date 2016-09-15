Sept. 5

A door in the Keen Johnson building was vandalized. Profanity were written in pink and black. The graffiti has been painted over since the incident.

Sept. 6

A staff member reported the tailgate to his truck was stolen in the Center for the Arts parking lot.

Sept. 8

A staff member reported someone stole university owned property from the Combs building.

Sept. 10

A resident reported clothing had been taken from the laundry room in McGregor Hall.

Sept. 12

A resident in Telford Hall verbally consented to his room being searched after someone reported “the odor of marijuana.” Police found multiple roaches, a joint, 10.6 grams of marijuana and a grinder. The resident was cited and the evidence was seized.