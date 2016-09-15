Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn. The day was commemorated with special services at Powell Plaza and Keene Hall.

A memorial ceremony was held in Powell Plaza, which began with the presentation of colors, followed by the singing of the national anthem and several speeches.

“I remember very distinctively where I was that day,” Benson said. At the time, Benson was showing the Chinese ambassador of the United States around the University of Utah’s campus, where he previously worked.

“To see, even for a foreign ambassador like that gentleman that day, the impact of those events on him and certainly the impacts on our country, they still are remembered and I think it’s very important that we continue to remember,” Benson said.

He went on to encourage the audience to remember the fallen and to continue to remember them even after the memorial ceremony.

The memorial ceremony concluded with a speech by Major Bryan Cole, the current director of military and veteran affairs at EKU.

Following the ceremony, EKU hosted its sixth annual stair climb in Keene Hall. Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs to commemorate the service members who lost their lives during the tragic attacks.

Hundreds of Eastern students, emergency services workers, military personnel and local citizens gathered to show support and make the climb.

The stair climb represents the 110 flight climb of the first responders on 9/11.

“When something big like that happens, we need to remember we are one within the entire nation,” said Jessica Miller, 20, an International Business and Political Science major from Ohio.

Others who participated in the climb said that they too believed it was an honorable way to come together as one, and remember the fallen.

Lyndsey Antos, 20, junior psychology major from London, Ky., said she attended the climb as a way to give back.

“I’ve always held NY in my heart especially because I have family in Jersey, but I do the stair climb to honor all the victims who gave it their all that day. When I feel like quitting I just think of those who didn’t give it a second thought, they did what they could to save people and that’s what keeps me going,” Antos said. “If they can give it their all then so can I.”