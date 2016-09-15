Richmond businesses will bring the city to campus on Sept. 15, for the annual CityFest event in Powell Plaza.

This year’s CityFest will be the 14th annual festival presented by EKU. It is an opportunity for local businesses to showcase and spread their craft to EKU’s faculty, staff and students. The Richmond Chamber of Commerce sees the collaboration between the campus and the community as a great marketing opportunity.

“CityFest hosts local vendors, free food, giveaways and entertainment,” said Jennifer Brochette, member of the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.

The business vendors will be located on the upper level of the Powell Plaza, while the lower level will house a stage that will showcase entertainment. At the lower level, lip sync battles will ensue. It is anticipated that members of Soft Shoe, as well as the president and vice president of EKU’s Student Government Association, will compete.

There will also be a fashion show and the music will be provided by DJ Ben Wilcox.

“There will be free giveaways going on, but what the gifts consist of will be a surprise to the audience,” Burchett said.

Businesses such as Café Meeples, Jimmy John’s, Mad Mushroom, Richmond Underground and many more will have vendors on at the event. Keen Johnson will be lined with food trucks and live music will be playing in the Ravine.

“It is expected that most of the restaurants will be giving away free food,” Brochette said. “Up and coming local restaurant, The Kitchen, will be there. I think it will be very popular with the college kids.”

Brochette estimates that 3,000 people will attend this year. CityFest is organized by EKU Conferencing and Events and the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by local shoe store, Soft Shoe.