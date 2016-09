Breaking Barriers will occur 5 p.m. Monday, September 19 at Powell Corner near the Centennial Man Statue.

The event is hosted courtesy of Gin Ryu, which means Silver Dragon, Martial Arts Academy. Shihan, “Master Instructor” in Japanese, Dwayne L. Botts will teach students how to break a board with their fists.

After the event, there will be a free zumba class at 5:30 pm, courtesy of Campus Rec.

Adam Tompkins