The hard work and accomplishments of these former student athletes were finally commemorated Friday evening as a packed crowd gathered in the Keen Johnson Ballroom to honor a multitude of extraordinary All-American sports figures and influential leaders in Eastern athletic history.

Thirty-eight of Eastern’s most distinguished individuals of the Colonel Department of Athletics program were inducted into the first Athletics Hall of Fame.

Inductees represented 10 different fields of the athletics department, ranging from Colonel football and basketball to swimming, sports medicine and information.

Aaron Marsh, the first African American football player at Eastern, was grateful for the opportunity to be a member of the first Hall of Fame.

“I’m glad this happened,” Marsh said. “I thought our generation had been forgotten.”

Former Eastern Sports Information Director Karl Park was privileged to be listed alongside such outstanding athletic alumni, referring to fellow inductees Jim Guice and Aaron Marsh as the “Joe Montana and Jerry Rice of EKU.”

In 1974, a 25-member group was honored by Eastern during the Centennial Athletics Awards Banquet. These individuals, called The Founders, were recognized along with the 13-member inaugural class during Friday’s ceremony. All received plaques for their contributions to the athletics program.

Roy Kidd spoke on behalf of The Founders, while all 13 members of the 2006 inaugural class had their turns at the lectern. Family and friends represented the late Paul McBrayer and Turkey Hughes. The daughter of Teddy Taylor spoke in his absence.

On Dec. 14, 2005, Eastern announced the creation of the Athletics Hall of Fame. The event is one of several events sponsored by the Department of Athletics and Colonel Club throughout the year.

Simon Gray, Associate Athletics Director for Advancement, spearheaded the nuts and bolts of the Hall of Fame, but the event was made a priority by President Joanne Glasser and Athletics Director Mark Sandy.

“This idea has been around forever,” Gray said. “It was just time for EKU to have a Hall of Fame.”

The athletics department called for nominations to which Gray said they received a “good response.”

A confidential selection committe was then created to choose the inaugural class.

Gray said a permament home for the display has not been chosen but the plaques will temporarily reside in a trophy case inside the main entrance of Alumni Coliseum.

“(The event) went fantastic,” Gray said. “People expressed pleasure not only in the event but to the folks that made EKU athletics what it is.”

