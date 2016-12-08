Faculty Senate discuss budget issues
“The greatest threat to EKU is not athletics or performance-based funding, it is that we become a divided camp.”
Select Page
Dec 8, 2016
“The greatest threat to EKU is not athletics or performance-based funding, it is that we become a divided camp.”
Dec 8, 2016
Dec 4, 2016
First reported by LEX 18, Jaylen Babb-Harrison, a starter on the EKU men’s basketball team, was booked into Madison County Detention Center Sunday morning on a first-degree rape charge.
Dec 1, 2016
Nov 11, 2016
“Only a few people outside of my family know I can play the violin and mimic instrumentals of songs with it,” Jackson said.
Nov 10, 2016
Dec 8, 2016
Dec. 2 A resident reported a male resident had vomited and passed out in the elevators on the fifth floor of a residence hall. The resident said the male resident is a resident assistant and was on-duty. The male resident had...
Nov 17, 2016
Dec 8, 2016
The holidays are upon us and EKU Choirs is celebrating by hosting Deck the Halls! Holiday Dinner and Concert Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Keen Johnson building. Deck the Halls! is a night full of dining and...
Sep 22, 2016
To whom it may concern, Did the changes made to EKU’s parking system this past summer of 2016 make things work any better for residents and commuters? No, because people have to park illegally and park in different lots that...
Sep 22, 2016